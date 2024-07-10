Author Bernardo Gutierrez MD’s New Book, "Prognostication: Principles and Practice," Offers a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Aims to Redefine Patient Care

Recent release “Prognostication: Principles and Practice” from Page Publishing author Bernardo Gutierrez MD is a groundbreaking book that revolutionizes medical care by emphasizing personalized treatment based on individual strengths and weaknesses, empowering physicians to enhance patient outcomes while challenging conventional medical protocols.