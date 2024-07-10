Author Bernardo Gutierrez MD’s New Book, "Prognostication: Principles and Practice," Offers a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Aims to Redefine Patient Care
Recent release “Prognostication: Principles and Practice” from Page Publishing author Bernardo Gutierrez MD is a groundbreaking book that revolutionizes medical care by emphasizing personalized treatment based on individual strengths and weaknesses, empowering physicians to enhance patient outcomes while challenging conventional medical protocols.
Orlando, FL, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bernardo Gutierrez MD, a retired medical doctor and assistant professor of medicine, has completed his/her new book, “Prognostication: Principles and Practice”: a profound guide for medical professionals seeking to reclaim ownership of patient care by fostering meaningful doctor-patient relationships built on trust, understanding, and informed decision-making.
Over his nearly fifty-year career in medicine, author Bernardo Gutierrez MD has practiced in cardiology for nearly ten years, starting with a residency at the Abood Shaio Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, after graduating at the top five of his class from Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia, in 1972. He immigrated to the United States in 1985, completing a residency in internal medicine at St. Luke’s Hospital followed by a fellowship in geriatrics at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1991. Over the ensuing thirty years, Dr. Gutierrez practiced across the United States in varied settings including teaching hospitals, solo practice, veterans’ affairs, occupational medicine, emergency room, acute care, intensive care, skilled units, nursing homes, and terminal care. In his spare time, Dr. Gutierrez enjoys fishing, range shooting, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Dr. Gutierrez shares, “The main purpose of this book is to give physicians a simple and applicable way called prognostication to personalize the care given to patient based on their specific strengths and weaknesses, according to their age and medical background, instead of treating them by standardized protocols created by regulatory entities and the industry to prevent unnecessary pain, cost, and suffering. By doing so, doctors can recover the ownership of the care given to the patients.
“Also, through the review of the different scientific aspects of the process of prognostication, the book may clarify many of the common beliefs our society has with respect to the time humans on earth can live, the possibility of immortality, the ability of the medical system to cure all diseases, and the fact that the optimum outcome of perfect aging is dead.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernardo Gutierrez MD's engaging work draws upon the author's insights and research-driven approach to offer practical tools and perspectives that encourage critical thinking and compassionate healthcare delivery. With its in-depth exploration of prognostication's role in modern medicine, "Prognostication" promises to ignite discussions and redefine standards of care in healthcare settings worldwide, serving as a timely reminder of the humanistic principles at the heart of medical practice and the importance of honoring patients' dignity and autonomy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Prognostication: Principles and Practice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
