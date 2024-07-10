Author Dana Peters’s New Book, "Dying One More Time," Follows the Daughter of an Irish Marquess Who Secretly Works as a Professional Assassin
Recent release “Dying One More Time” from Page Publishing author Dana Peters is an action-packed novel that introduces Lady Jill, the daughter of an Irish marquess who is an accomplished book editor but also doubles as a professional assassin.
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dana Peters, who grew up in New England, has completed her new book, “Dying One More Time”: a suspenseful novel that takes readers into the world of Lady Jill. Time is of the essence; lives are at stake. Not only must Lady Jill protect her family, but she must also protect the man she loves from dying one more time.
Unaware of her carefully guarded secret, a dangerous man, bent on revenge against the marquess, targets Lady Jill, knowing her death would cripple her father.
After narrowly escaping an attempt on her life, Lady Jill enlists help from her American counterpart, a mysterious man known only as Jones. Together with his unique team, Lady Jill and her counterpart, a man known for his penchant for secret passageways as much as for his love for Jill, form a plan to eliminate the ensuing threat, all while dodging the prying eyes of Lady Jill’s parents, as well as those of an exceptionally curious butler.
Author Dana Peters currently calls the Lakes Region of New Hampshire home. Her passion for traveling opened a new door for her and the stories she wanted to tell. Whether it’s traveling as far away as Ireland or as close as the neighboring town, she always finds inspiration for a new story.
Peters writes, “With a final squeeze, the old man stepped back, holding her hands while his eyes drifted over her. From the top of her bright bloodred hair down to her boot-covered feet, his eyes studied her, missing nothing. But he knew he wouldn’t see what he was searching for. No, those secrets were well hidden by the heavy wool sweater, turtleneck, and goose-down vest she wore comfortably. Loose-fitting jeans covered long legs, ending in durable hiking boots.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dana Peters’s riveting tale invites readers to discover how Lady Jill’s mission will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Dying One More Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
