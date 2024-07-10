Author Slim Randles’s New Book, "Whimsy Castle," is a Compelling Novella That Focuses on the Changing Family Dynamic Introduced by the Addition of a New Stepfather
Recent release “Whimsy Castle” from Page Publishing author Slim Randles is an uplifting story that follows a young boy’s life-altering experience of dealing with the new stepfather in his life, shifting his family’s dynamics forever.
Albuquerque, NM, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Slim Randles, a veteran journalist, has completed his new book, “Whimsy Castle”: a heartwarming work about the process of shifting into a new family dynamic.
Author Slim Randles writes the syndicated column, “Home Country,” which runs in newspapers in forty-six states. A former cowboy, mule packer, hunting guide, and dog team driver, Slim lives in New Mexico with his wife, Catherine.
Randles writes, “Why do things have to change? We were doing okay, Mom and I, but she has to marry this practical joker of a newspaper columnist, and my world kinda caved in. He thinks I’m too serious and I think he’s nuts. My real dad died when I was just little, but I’ll bet he didn’t waste time with dumb things like conducting an orchestra of turkeys!”
Published by Page Publishing, Slim Randles’s memorable tale emphasizes the value of family.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Whimsy Castle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
