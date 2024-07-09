Tara Vern New Single "Sulking Room" Released on Streaming Services Today
Independent Australian musician Tara Vern releases the first single from her upcoming third studio album The Calm After The Riot 8 July 2024. The song is called "Sulking Room."
Sydney, Australia, July 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aussie musician Tara Vern releases Sulking Room, the first single from her upcoming third studio album The Calm After The Riot.
A feminist call to action, this fuzzy-guitar-underscored rollicking tune has a catchy chorus and a sonic dynamic ranging from singalong melodies to menacing tones, presenting a tasty preview of the album due later this month.
The Lisbon-based singer is responding to the disturbing global political climate, which inspired the 9-track long player - a collection of protest songs combining a punk aesthetic with searing grungy alternative rock.
The song is available on all streaming services now
Spotify open.spotify.com/album/50gIS1rfHF0RR1ujALpZLO
Apple Music music.apple.com/us/album/sulking-room-single/1755210812
