Tara Vern New Single "Sulking Room" Released on Streaming Services Today

Sydney, Australia, July 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Aussie musician Tara Vern releases Sulking Room, the first single from her upcoming third studio album The Calm After The Riot.A feminist call to action, this fuzzy-guitar-underscored rollicking tune has a catchy chorus and a sonic dynamic ranging from singalong melodies to menacing tones, presenting a tasty preview of the album due later this month.The Lisbon-based singer is responding to the disturbing global political climate, which inspired the 9-track long player - a collection of protest songs combining a punk aesthetic with searing grungy alternative rock.The song is available on all streaming services nowSpotify open.spotify.com/album/50gIS1rfHF0RR1ujALpZLO Apple Music music.apple.com/us/album/sulking-room-single/1755210812