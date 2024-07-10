Two Free Webinars on August 8 2024: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Offenburg, Germany, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology is a leading software distribution company established in 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest, Germany. As the sellers of the Code Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++, and the revolutionary Code Complexity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, Verifysoft redefines software engineering.
In addition to its software solutions, Verifysoft Technology offers educational resources, including seminars, training sessions, and free webinars focused on embedded software testing and quality assurance. Scheduled twice for August 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. CET + 3 p.m. CET (yes, twice that day), the upcoming webinar about "Unit- and Software Integration Testing in safety-critical projects" featuring Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger promises cover to the following topics:
· Unveiling the pivotal role of Static Analysis
· Exploring the essence of MISRA checks
· Unraveling the intricacies of Run-Time-Error Analysis
Harnessing the power of Requirement Engineering in testing paradigms
Distinguishing Software Integration Testing from Software Unit Testing
Unleashing methodologies to derive normative range and robustness test cases
Mastering the art of Structural Coverage Measurement
Illuminating the potency of test reviews
Take this opportunity to simply improve understanding of software testing. Reserve your seat for the webinar on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10 a.m. CET and/or 3:00 p.m. CET by visiting the Homepage of Verifysoft --> About --> Webinars / Seminars.
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
