Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Breakfast in Heaven"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Breakfast in Heaven," by Lorna Jennings.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Breakfast in Heaven
Since the tragic death of her husband Owen, Susannah has maintained a strong bond with her son Ben. He was only a child when his father drowned, but Susa (as she is known to her friends) found great support through life-long friend Ray, and, with much success managed to retrieve her career in the theatre. Susa had already suffered the loss of her older teenage brother Peter whom she adored in her early years. She relied on his protection from her alcoholic father who detested her, but why? Thankfully her parents split up, and Susa with her long-suffering mother Elsie, left Bob and the run-down farm to live at her delightfully inspiring Aunt Martha’s.
With Ben now happily married to Amy, along with their two children Charlie and Martha, life seems to be in a blissful place. Sadly, little does Susa know, as she pulls out of her son’s driveway, the major car accident she is about to encounter would change her life forever. Susa is rushed to the hospital and goes into a coma. She experiences four supernatural time-travels back to her earlier years that exposes all the lies and betrayals she never knew while uncovering the truth of who she really is! But has all this come too late or will she embrace her newfound life?
Breakfast in Heaven is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947887 / 9781800948020
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.66 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D6Y6N67F
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BIHEAVEN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
