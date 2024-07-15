Author S. M. Wright’s New Book, "Royce's Wreckage," Centers Around the Intersecting Lives of Two Women from Vastly Different Worlds Who Just Might be What the Other Needs
Recent release “Royce's Wreckage” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author S. M. Wright is a fascinating tale that follows Ambre, a woman serving her mission for the Mormon Church in Chicago, where she crosses paths with another woman named Royce, a woman with a traumatic past. Through sharing their stories, each woman gains insight into the other’s life, and discovers a possible change of heart.
New York, NY, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S. M. Wright, a loving wife who lives with her husband, their two dogs, and their two cats in Dayton, Ohio, has completed her new book, “Royce's Wreckage”: a powerful story that follows the lives of two individuals, one serving a mission for the Mormon Church and the other with a tragic past, whose chance encounter places them both on a life-changing journey.
“Ambre Nicole Dabney is a young woman who grew up in Nova Scotia, Canada,” shares Wright. “As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ambre is preparing to serve an 18-month mission for the Church, and has been called to serve in the Chicago Mission. As with all young men and women who leave home to serve missions, Ambre is full of excitement, fears, expectations, and wonderment at being away from home and serving in a totally different country.
“Meanwhile, Royce Airyn O'Malley is a vivacious young woman who excels at anything she tries, both academically and personally. However, just weeks before turning sixteen, tragedy strikes her family. Shortly after this tragedy, Royce finds out a shocking truth.
“When these two meet in one of Chicago's public parks, Ambre in her innocence and excitement, just wants to share the gospel with Royce. But Royce is jaded and streetwise now. Will Ambre's enthusiasm about the gospel help Royce find the peace and happiness she is so desperately needing? Or will Royce's life from the past five years come back to cause trouble for both of them?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, S. M. Wright’s enthralling tale will take readers on a compelling ride as they follow Ambre and Royce’s entwined fate that could end up being the very thing each other needed. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Wright weaves a character-driven novel that is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Royce's Wreckage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
