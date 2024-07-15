Author S. M. Wright’s New Book, "Royce's Wreckage," Centers Around the Intersecting Lives of Two Women from Vastly Different Worlds Who Just Might be What the Other Needs

Recent release “Royce's Wreckage” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author S. M. Wright is a fascinating tale that follows Ambre, a woman serving her mission for the Mormon Church in Chicago, where she crosses paths with another woman named Royce, a woman with a traumatic past. Through sharing their stories, each woman gains insight into the other’s life, and discovers a possible change of heart.