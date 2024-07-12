Mike O Cannon’s Newly Released "The Ball Game" is an Engaging Children’s Story with a Spiritual Message
“The Ball Game” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike O Cannon is an exciting children's book that uses a baseball game to teach important lessons about good and evil and making the right choices.
Cold Spring, KY, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Ball Game”: a fun and cleverly presented opportunity for teaching young minds valuable lessons of faith. “The Ball Game” is the creation of published author, Mike O Cannon, a father of four and stepfather of three. He has twenty-one grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is a retired military member and high school ROTC instructor. He accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior in 1982, and he volunteers to help today’s youth struggling with addiction.
Cannon shares, “We see children everywhere enjoying their summer vacation. Often, they play pick-up baseball games. But this game is different. There are no trophies to be won. Not even bragging rights! This game is between good and evil, and the final score could bring eternal joy or suffering! Which team do you follow, root for, and hope to join some day? Who are your teammates? Choose carefully. It will be the most important decision of your life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike O Cannon’s new book presents a delightful story that encourages children to think about their actions and the importance of making good choices.
Consumers can purchase “The Ball Game” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ball Game,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
