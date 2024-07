Craig S. Dorsing’s Newly Released "The Skunk: A Christian Novel" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Adventure of Faith and Family

Moses Lake, WA, July 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “The Skunk: A Christian Novel”: a fun tale of brotherhood and faith. “The Skunk: A Christian Novel” is the creation of published author, Craig S. Dorsing, a dedicated husband who retired after a career in education spanning nearly forty years.Dorsing shares, “Inseparable brothers Gulp and Bugs are taken by their Pa on a camping trip to the mountains of Northern Texas. Just getting there becomes an adventure as they encounter a skunk, face a cow chase, and get caught up in a racial situation in the back alleys of Lubbock, Texas.“Can they overcome a run-in with the law and still do what God wants them to do?”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig S. Dorsing’s new book is a delightful and thought-provoking narrative that highlights the importance of faith and doing the right thing even in challenging circumstances.Consumers can purchase “The Skunk: A Christian Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Skunk: A Christian Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.