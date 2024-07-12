Craig S. Dorsing’s Newly Released "The Skunk: A Christian Novel" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Adventure of Faith and Family
“The Skunk: A Christian Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig S. Dorsing is a charming narrative that follows brothers Gulp and Bugs on a memorable camping trip in Northern Texas. This heartwarming tale intertwines adventures with themes of faith, family bonds, and the challenges of growing up, offering readers an inspiring journey of courage and resilience amidst unexpected encounters and life lessons.
Moses Lake, WA, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Skunk: A Christian Novel”: a fun tale of brotherhood and faith. “The Skunk: A Christian Novel” is the creation of published author, Craig S. Dorsing, a dedicated husband who retired after a career in education spanning nearly forty years.
Dorsing shares, “Inseparable brothers Gulp and Bugs are taken by their Pa on a camping trip to the mountains of Northern Texas. Just getting there becomes an adventure as they encounter a skunk, face a cow chase, and get caught up in a racial situation in the back alleys of Lubbock, Texas.
“Can they overcome a run-in with the law and still do what God wants them to do?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig S. Dorsing’s new book is a delightful and thought-provoking narrative that highlights the importance of faith and doing the right thing even in challenging circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “The Skunk: A Christian Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Skunk: A Christian Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
