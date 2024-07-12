Craig S. Dorsing’s Newly Released "The Skunk: A Christian Novel" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Adventure of Faith and Family

“The Skunk: A Christian Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig S. Dorsing is a charming narrative that follows brothers Gulp and Bugs on a memorable camping trip in Northern Texas. This heartwarming tale intertwines adventures with themes of faith, family bonds, and the challenges of growing up, offering readers an inspiring journey of courage and resilience amidst unexpected encounters and life lessons.