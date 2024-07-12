George Solano’s Newly Released “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” is a Nostalgic and Entertaining Memoir
“Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Solano is a delightful memoir recounting humorous anecdotes from his upbringing in post-World War II Colorado. The book captures the essence of a simpler time when children created their own fun and mischief amidst tight-knit communities.
Ocala, FL, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.”: a warmhearted look back on a cherished upbringing. “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” is the creation of published author, George Solano, who was born three years before the official end of World War II at a location known as Benton, located between La Junta and Walsenburg, Colorado. His recollection of the towns he was raised in is still vivid in his mind, and his description of Portland and Florence, Colorado, will transport you there to a time after World War II. As you read his compilation, you’ll encounter hilarious episodes that occurred prior to his volunteering to enlist in the US Army.
Solano shares, “A must-read! The stories in this book will transport you to a time after World War II, when children were seen but not heard, and when needed, psychology was applied to the right end—a time when there were no telephones, televisions, cell phones, or computers, and children had to rely upon themselves to create games and play outside, a time when almost everyone in town knew your parents and had their permission to correct you if needed. And don’t do anything wrong at school because your parents will know before you get home.
“The stories may not be in chronological order, yet some will remind you of a time in your life when you did the same thing or wish you had. The stories are short and hilarious, covering a period in the author’s life from early childhood until he graduated from high school.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Solano’s new book captures the nostalgia and humor of growing up in a close-knit community, offering readers a glimpse into a simpler time filled with laughter and life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
