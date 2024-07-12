Rod Wells’s New Book, "The Lost Ladies," is a Riveting Narrative That Delves Deep Into the Perplexing World of Criminal Investigation and Mysterious Disappearances
Seaside, OR, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rod Wells, a retired sheriff’s captain, has completed his most recent book, “The Lost Ladies”: a captivating tale that delves into the suspenseful investigation led by Center County Sheriff's detectives as they unravel the puzzling disappearances of older, financially successful women, uncovering unexpected twists and turns along the way.
Throughout the course of his career, author Rod Wells spent thirty-two years with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in Modesto, California. He holds a BA degree from the University of San Francisco and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Currently, Rod and his wife Diane, along with their yellow Lab, Lulu, reside in the Pacific Northwest.
Wells writes, “The Center County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the disappearance of older, financially successful women. Leads are slim. A county-wide task force is developed, and some minor leads begin to develop. The task force includes some very experienced detectives. A former rodeo cowboy has come to their attention. The cowboy’s wife had disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The investigators are discovering a suspicious background of this cowboy, going back to his childhood.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rod Wells’s book explores themes of trust, deception, and the complexities of human nature, challenging readers to question appearances and confront the unexpected twists that emerge when delving into the darker corners of human behavior. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Lost Ladies” will keep the pages turning, promising not only to entertain but also prompt readers to reflect upon the intricacies of justice and the resilience of those determined to uncover the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Lost Ladies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in Audiobook format.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Throughout the course of his career, author Rod Wells spent thirty-two years with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in Modesto, California. He holds a BA degree from the University of San Francisco and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Currently, Rod and his wife Diane, along with their yellow Lab, Lulu, reside in the Pacific Northwest.
Wells writes, “The Center County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the disappearance of older, financially successful women. Leads are slim. A county-wide task force is developed, and some minor leads begin to develop. The task force includes some very experienced detectives. A former rodeo cowboy has come to their attention. The cowboy’s wife had disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The investigators are discovering a suspicious background of this cowboy, going back to his childhood.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rod Wells’s book explores themes of trust, deception, and the complexities of human nature, challenging readers to question appearances and confront the unexpected twists that emerge when delving into the darker corners of human behavior. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Lost Ladies” will keep the pages turning, promising not only to entertain but also prompt readers to reflect upon the intricacies of justice and the resilience of those determined to uncover the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Lost Ladies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in Audiobook format.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories