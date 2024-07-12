Andrew M. Liebenthal’s New Book, "Where Are the Girls?" Takes Readers on a Thrilling Ride as an Innocent Soccer Game Spirals Into a Captivating Mystery
Monroe Township, NJ, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew M. Liebenthal, who currently resides in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and worked as a chef at the Marriott Marquis for more than thirty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Where Are the Girls?”: a riveting blend of mystery, humor, and suspense that centers around the search for young Charlene and her friends after they go missing during a pre-championship girls' soccer game.
Andrew M. Liebenthal’s life is deeply influenced by his love of sports, particularly inspired by his daughter's impressive soccer performances. His creative pursuits extend beyond writing, as he combines his passion for storytelling with his fondness for playing backgammon. Liebenthal's diverse interests include a fervent appreciation for classic movies, with a special affinity for science-fiction and horror classics such as “King Kong” and “Frankenstein.” Additionally, Liebenthal is a dedicated enthusiast of the Golden Age of Comedy, finding joy in the timeless humor of icons like Jack Benny, Laurel and Hardy, and Jerry Lewis.
Liebenthal shares, “Follow eleven-year-old Charlene, star soccer player, as she makes a life-changing decision that leads to her town being thrown upside down as they are plunged into a frenetic chase to solve the mystery of where Charlene and her friends have disappeared to. What follows is a roller coaster of events involving curious girls, worried parents, crazed spectators, a crafty police chief and his bumbling team, and the town's top dignitaries all trying to solve the mystery of ‘Where Are the Girls?’”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew M. Liebenthal’s breakthrough debut novel, written over ten years during breaks at work and finished during the pandemic, is a refreshing roller-coaster story sure to delight readers of all ages with each turn of the page. Engaging and full of suspense, “Where Are the Girls?” contains nonstop twists and comical turns, making it a refreshing addition to the mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Where Are the Girls?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
