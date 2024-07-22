Cheryl Duke’s New Book, "The Music Did It," Tells the Story of How the Angel Gabriel Helped to Create Harmony with New Souls in Heaven Through the Power of Music
Moline, IL, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cheryl Duke, who has been a storyteller all her life, has completed her most recent book, “The Music Did It”: a charming and engaging tale that centers around Gabriel, who is tasked with the impossible duty of taming thousands of new souls who have entered Heaven, and discovers a common love they all share that manages to bring them all together as one.
As a child, author Cheryl Duke was compelled to make up and recite stories to anyone who dared to listen. Whether it was around a campfire or on a road trip, she always took pleasure in entertaining her captive audiences. Cheryl later joined the Black Storytellers Alliance in Minneapolis as a young woman, but it was not until recently that she had the courage to write down her stories and share them widely with others.
“When ten thousand Black people arrive in heaven, the angel Gabriel is at his wit’s end,” writes Cheryl. “He just does not know what to do. The good Lord had given him the responsibility of helping them to adjust, to simmer down, and to just get along; but they are not behaving in a manner befitting heaven, not at all as they should. Their children are running amok. Their robes are stained and rumpled. Their halos have been turned into earrings, barrets, and necklaces. The pearly gates have become swings. He has to come up with a plan to bring harmony back to heaven. Music, music, music—it is all they listened to. It is something they have in common—all different kinds of music. They all love their music. Maybe, just maybe, the music is the key to solving Gabriel’s problem. ‘Homecoming’ is a sequel to the story of the ten thousand Black people who made it to heaven.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cheryl Duke’s book explores music’s incredible power to heal, to unite, and to uplift those who hear it, all while bridging the gap between heaven and earth and highlighting the beauty of human connection. With vibrant artwork and a powerful message, “The Music Did It” is sure to captivate readers of all ages and remain with them long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Music Did It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
