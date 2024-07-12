Author Jessica Gillespie’s New Book, "Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns," is a Gripping Saga of Two Friends Who Are Pulled Apart by Fate and Reunited Enemies

Recent release “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” from Page Publishing author Jessica Gillespie is a compelling narrative that follows James, a humble soldier, and Samuel, heir to a kingdom, who find themselves torn apart by destiny and duty. Soon their intertwined fates will unfold as they navigate treacherous waters of loyalty, ambition, and the true meaning of power.