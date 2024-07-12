Author Jessica Gillespie’s New Book, "Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns," is a Gripping Saga of Two Friends Who Are Pulled Apart by Fate and Reunited Enemies
Recent release “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” from Page Publishing author Jessica Gillespie is a compelling narrative that follows James, a humble soldier, and Samuel, heir to a kingdom, who find themselves torn apart by destiny and duty. Soon their intertwined fates will unfold as they navigate treacherous waters of loyalty, ambition, and the true meaning of power.
Hitterdal, MN, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Gillespie has completed her new book, “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns”: a gripping tale of intrigue and conflict explores the lives of two best friends whose once inseparable bond is tested by the tumultuous currents of fate, set against the backdrop of a looming conflict that may force them to take arms against each other.
Gillespie writes, “James, a commoner, strives for the quiet life of a soldier with aspirations to settle down and raise his family. Only, fate has other plans.
“Samuel, the son of Lord Philip of the kingdom of Sand Land; destined to become the next ruler of his father’s Kingdom, is born with his path set in stone.
“Once the best of friends who shared a similar vision for the future, separated by distance and loyalties. Now poised to become enemies on the cusp of events that will alter the future of their homeland forever.
“Both are pulled along by the force of circumstances into the very fabric of the ever-changing landscape of their respective worlds. Destiny claims them both for its own means and neither one has control over his own life.
“Or so they are led to believe…”
Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Gillespie’s riveting novel delves deep into the complexities of friendship, betrayal, and the consequences of choices made in the crucible of conflict. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building and dynamic characters, “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion that is sure to leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Gillespie writes, “James, a commoner, strives for the quiet life of a soldier with aspirations to settle down and raise his family. Only, fate has other plans.
“Samuel, the son of Lord Philip of the kingdom of Sand Land; destined to become the next ruler of his father’s Kingdom, is born with his path set in stone.
“Once the best of friends who shared a similar vision for the future, separated by distance and loyalties. Now poised to become enemies on the cusp of events that will alter the future of their homeland forever.
“Both are pulled along by the force of circumstances into the very fabric of the ever-changing landscape of their respective worlds. Destiny claims them both for its own means and neither one has control over his own life.
“Or so they are led to believe…”
Published by Page Publishing, Jessica Gillespie’s riveting novel delves deep into the complexities of friendship, betrayal, and the consequences of choices made in the crucible of conflict. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building and dynamic characters, “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion that is sure to leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Era of Blood and Steel: Power of Pawns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories