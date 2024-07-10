THINKWARE Announces Dash Cams Deals for Amazon Prime Day
Many of THINKWARE’s latest releases and best-selling dash cams will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE has announced limited-time discounts for Amazon Prime Day and beyond on its latest dash cam releases. The promotion will run from July 8 to July 21, 2024, and will be available on Amazon and THINKWARE’s website.
Various THINKWARE dash cams, including the new ARC dash cam, the versatile Q200, and more, will be on sale. For those looking for an opportunity to upgrade their vehicle with the latest in safety and security – Amazon Prime Day will offer steep markdowns across THINKWARE’s expansive product lineup.
- ARC: Sale: $179.99 (MSRP: $279.99) - THINKWARE’s latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Sale: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, up to 5 channel recording with multiplexer box, and more.
- U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: Sale: $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, 2K QHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology for low energy consumption in Parking mode, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- F70 PRO: Sale: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) - The F70 PRO is compact yet uncompromising in protection, offering Full HD 1080P footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It captures high-definition 140° wide-angle videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision (Parking Surveillance mode only), and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
Other products on sale for Amazon Prime Day include X700, X800 and Q1000 dash cams and the iVolt External Mini Battery Pack. THINKWARE’s iVOLT Battery Packs will also be discounted when bundled with the U3000 or Q1000.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
