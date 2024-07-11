Loveforce International Releases Fun Themed Music from Covid-19 and inRchild
Santa Clarita, CA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is performed by Alternative Rock Band Covid-19. The other is by inRchild. Both new releases have a fun, Summer, holiday vacation theme.
The new (and fun) release by Alternative Rock band Covid-19 is entitled "Nah." It is an Experimental, Indie, Alternative, Hard, Grunge, Garage Rock song. It features a steady beat, soaring guitar solos, & modulating vocals. Lyrically, it tells the story of a guy who has to work too hard to maintain a relationship with a woman. The lyrics consist of him addressing his grievances with her. It links the short, lyrical verses with the various genres, listed above using the word Nah & a melodic phrase repeated over & over.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Jamaica.” It is a happy, chill, Reggae-Pop song. At its core, it's about the joy of being on vacation and a longing to return to a vacation spot that you love. The recording is meant to evoke feelings of fun, with a Reggae beat.
“We are continuing our Loveforce Summer with two, Summer, vacation oriented, fun songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
