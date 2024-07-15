Author M.J. Newell’s New Book, "Cassonade," is a Riveting and Fascinating Novel Blending Historical Reality with Magical Realism Set Amidst Haiti's Tumultuous History
Recent release “Cassonade” from Page Publishing author M.J. Newell is a gripping tale exploring themes of power, privilege, and the struggle for justice in a nation torn between hope and despair. Through the perspectives of street orphans, a sage Haitian elder, and an expatriate entangled in local affairs, Newell paints a vivid portrait of a society at odds with itself.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M.J. Newell, who currently resides with his wife in Los Angeles, California, has completed his new book, “Cassonade”: a captivating tale that intricately weaves historical realities with magical elements set against the backdrop of Haiti that follows a host of characters whose intertwining fates shape the destiny of a nation.
Newell writes, “During the 1960’s, a baby was conceived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to a young street orphan. As a child, she was given the magical power of the occult. It is this power that De’file’e JonVerat will one day call upon to destroy a corrupt ‘President for Life.’
“The story transitions to the 1990’s when a grown Dee JonVerat becomes involved with Matthew James, a young American who is fleeing the expectations of his wealthy family. In her quest to save the street children of Haiti from a life of incarceration, Dee attempts to lure the validation of a white man into a dark world in which he knows nothing about.
“With no one to trust, Matthew is confused by what is real and what is surreal. His confusion is complicated by the unwanted assistance from the American Embassy that supports a corrupt government as it panders after the wealth tourism will bring to Haiti. An American diplomat attempts to convince Matthew that everything he has witnessed is not real, but only an elaborate scheme to gain his support. Detained in a Haitian prison with nowhere to turn, Matthew must decide between the empathy in his heart or the logic of his mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, M.J. Newell’s enthralling tale will challenge perceptions as it delves into the complexities of Haitian identity, presenting a story of resilience, resistance, and the enduring spirit of a people fighting for a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Cassonade” promises readers an immersive journey through Haiti's past and present to create an unforgettable literary experience.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Cassonade" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
