Author M.J. Newell’s New Book, "Cassonade," is a Riveting and Fascinating Novel Blending Historical Reality with Magical Realism Set Amidst Haiti's Tumultuous History

Recent release “Cassonade” from Page Publishing author M.J. Newell is a gripping tale exploring themes of power, privilege, and the struggle for justice in a nation torn between hope and despair. Through the perspectives of street orphans, a sage Haitian elder, and an expatriate entangled in local affairs, Newell paints a vivid portrait of a society at odds with itself.