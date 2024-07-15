Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "Tucker: The Beginnings," is a Captivating Coming-of-Age Tale That Blends Together Magic and Adventure for an Unforgettable Novel
Recent release “Tucker: The Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Charles Falconer is a fascinating tale that centers around Tucker, the eldest son of a potter who discovers he possesses magical abilities. Yearning for a path steeped in magic rather than pottery, Tucker begins an apprenticeship with a wizard, leading to a series of unlikely adventures that will test Tucker's newfound powers.
New York, NY, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer, who has been writing stories since he was a teenager and enjoys spending his retirement restoring antique trucks and teaching vehicle restoration to others, has completed his new book, “Tucker: The Beginnings”: a gripping and enchanting novel that centers around a young boy's journey to train in the magical arts to avoid a life of working at his father’s pottery shop.
In "Tucker: The Beginnings," readers are introduced to Tucker, the eldest son of Cooper, a humble pottery shop owner. Faced with the prospect of inheriting his father's trade, Tucker harbors a deep desire for something more enchanting – the study of magic. Unable to afford a formal education, a grumpy, no-nonsense wizard offers an apprenticeship that leads to a thrilling series of life-altering adventures.
Falconer writes, “To Tucker, magic is a better career choice than working in his father’s pottery. However, the arcane arts carry more responsibilities than dealing with clay. Both are still a learning process and at times messy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Falconer’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Tucker’s journey to forge his own path and discover valuable lessons about resilience and the transformative power of pursuing one's dreams. With its richly imagined world and engaging characters, “Tucker: The Beginnings” promises to captivate readers of all ages who revel in tales of magic, adventure, and the triumph of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tucker: The Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
