Author Christopher McClain’s New Book, "Bible on the Dashboard," Follows One Man’s Journey of Redemption, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “Bible on the Dashboard” from Page Publishing author Christopher McClain is a fascinating novel that centers around the tumultuous life journey of Rondell, a young man who must learn to overcome his past traumas in order to navigate his personal struggles and dangerous encounters with love that could ultimately destroy him.
Chesapeake, VA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher McClain, who was born and raised on the south side of Norfolk, Virginia, and found creativity and guidance in music, has completed his new book, “Bible on the Dashboard”: a gripping journey of personal turmoil and redemption that follows Rondell, a young man who must delve deep into the traumas of his past and the complexities of his present life while attempting to find love amid adversity.
In “Bible on the Dashboard,” readers will discover a raw and honest portrayal of one man’s turbulent path through life. From his troubled youth marked by personal struggles to the tumultuous relationships that shape his adulthood, McClain paints a vivid picture of Rondell's trials and tribulations, culminating in a brush with mortality and eventual homelessness.
“This book is about the behavior of a kid with personal issues who grew into an adult and had different extreme encounters with females and the direction it took him in life to where he became homeless,” writes McClain. “He almost lost his life because of beef with some gangsters who were sleeping with the girl he was involved with. But he eventually found love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher McClain’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Rondell’s journey, challenging readers along the way to confront themes of personal growth, forgiveness, and the enduring hope that can be found in the face of life’s greatest challenges. Complex and heartfelt, “Bible on the Dashboard” is a poignant story of self-discovery and resilience and is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Bible on the Dashboard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Bible on the Dashboard,” readers will discover a raw and honest portrayal of one man’s turbulent path through life. From his troubled youth marked by personal struggles to the tumultuous relationships that shape his adulthood, McClain paints a vivid picture of Rondell's trials and tribulations, culminating in a brush with mortality and eventual homelessness.
“This book is about the behavior of a kid with personal issues who grew into an adult and had different extreme encounters with females and the direction it took him in life to where he became homeless,” writes McClain. “He almost lost his life because of beef with some gangsters who were sleeping with the girl he was involved with. But he eventually found love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher McClain’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Rondell’s journey, challenging readers along the way to confront themes of personal growth, forgiveness, and the enduring hope that can be found in the face of life’s greatest challenges. Complex and heartfelt, “Bible on the Dashboard” is a poignant story of self-discovery and resilience and is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Bible on the Dashboard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories