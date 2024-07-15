Author Christopher McClain’s New Book, "Bible on the Dashboard," Follows One Man’s Journey of Redemption, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love

Recent release “Bible on the Dashboard” from Page Publishing author Christopher McClain is a fascinating novel that centers around the tumultuous life journey of Rondell, a young man who must learn to overcome his past traumas in order to navigate his personal struggles and dangerous encounters with love that could ultimately destroy him.