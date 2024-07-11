BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 - 2025 Season Programming

The year will feature the return of the world-renowned Classic Albums Live performing the 10th best-selling album of all time Fleetwood Mac: Rumours, in addition to family favorites such as the The Pout-Pout Fish, Cirque-tacular and the enchanting reggae energy of the Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin.