BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 - 2025 Season Programming

New York, NY, July 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Special EventsClassic Albums Live – Fleetwood Mac: RumoursFriday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50Classic Albums Live returns with the original Rumours album performed in its entirety followed by a set of Fleetwood Mac classic hits.The Legendary WailersSaturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50Julian Junior Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor for Bob Marley & the Wailers. He has formed his own unique version of the Wailers.FamilyDon’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2PM; $40Based on the #1 NY Times best-selling “Pigeon” picture books, this new musical is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!The Pout Pout FishSaturday, December 21, 2024 at 11AM; $40Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure.Cirque-Tacular presents “Shimmer”Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3PM; $40Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland of circus spectacle! Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the whimsical world of Shimmer!Goodnight Moon / Runaway BunnySaturday, March 22, 2025 11AM, 2024; $40Mermaid Theatre has earned international acclaim for its innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music.Jazz in Progress - The Next Faces of JazzNew Jazz UndergroundFriday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40This innovative American jazz trio is rewriting the rules and reshaping the jazz landscape with their fusion of traditional sensibilities and modern influences.Winners: 2023 DCJazzPrix Award.Tribeca DanceIMGE Dance presents no(man)Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7:30PM and Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 7:30PM, 2024; $40IMGE, the dynamic American dance company seamlessly blends Indian classical, hip hop, and contemporary styles.Jon Lehrer Dance CompanySaturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40Jon Lehrer Dance Company promises an unforgettable experience that merges modern and jazz dance in a way that’s both artistic and accessible.