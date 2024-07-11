BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 - 2025 Season Programming
The year will feature the return of the world-renowned Classic Albums Live performing the 10th best-selling album of all time Fleetwood Mac: Rumours, in addition to family favorites such as the The Pout-Pout Fish, Cirque-tacular and the enchanting reggae energy of the Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin.
New York, NY, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Special Events
Classic Albums Live – Fleetwood Mac: Rumours
Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50
Classic Albums Live returns with the original Rumours album performed in its entirety followed by a set of Fleetwood Mac classic hits.
The Legendary Wailers
Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50
Julian Junior Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor for Bob Marley & the Wailers. He has formed his own unique version of the Wailers.
Family
Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!
Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2PM; $40
Based on the #1 NY Times best-selling “Pigeon” picture books, this new musical is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!
The Pout Pout Fish
Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11AM; $40
Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure.
Cirque-Tacular presents “Shimmer”
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3PM; $40
Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland of circus spectacle! Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the whimsical world of Shimmer!
Goodnight Moon / Runaway Bunny
Saturday, March 22, 2025 11AM, 2024; $40
Mermaid Theatre has earned international acclaim for its innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music.
Jazz in Progress - The Next Faces of Jazz
New Jazz Underground
Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40
This innovative American jazz trio is rewriting the rules and reshaping the jazz landscape with their fusion of traditional sensibilities and modern influences.
Winners: 2023 DCJazzPrix Award.
Tribeca Dance
IMGE Dance presents no(man)
Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7:30PM and Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 7:30PM, 2024; $40
IMGE, the dynamic American dance company seamlessly blends Indian classical, hip hop, and contemporary styles.
Jon Lehrer Dance Company
Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40
Jon Lehrer Dance Company promises an unforgettable experience that merges modern and jazz dance in a way that’s both artistic and accessible.
Classic Albums Live – Fleetwood Mac: Rumours
Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50
Classic Albums Live returns with the original Rumours album performed in its entirety followed by a set of Fleetwood Mac classic hits.
The Legendary Wailers
Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30PM; $50
Julian Junior Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor for Bob Marley & the Wailers. He has formed his own unique version of the Wailers.
Family
Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!
Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2PM; $40
Based on the #1 NY Times best-selling “Pigeon” picture books, this new musical is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!
The Pout Pout Fish
Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11AM; $40
Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure.
Cirque-Tacular presents “Shimmer”
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 3PM; $40
Journey to a shimmering winter wonderland of circus spectacle! Astonishing acrobatics, dazzling specialty acts, and glittering costumes abound in the whimsical world of Shimmer!
Goodnight Moon / Runaway Bunny
Saturday, March 22, 2025 11AM, 2024; $40
Mermaid Theatre has earned international acclaim for its innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music.
Jazz in Progress - The Next Faces of Jazz
New Jazz Underground
Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40
This innovative American jazz trio is rewriting the rules and reshaping the jazz landscape with their fusion of traditional sensibilities and modern influences.
Winners: 2023 DCJazzPrix Award.
Tribeca Dance
IMGE Dance presents no(man)
Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7:30PM and Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 7:30PM, 2024; $40
IMGE, the dynamic American dance company seamlessly blends Indian classical, hip hop, and contemporary styles.
Jon Lehrer Dance Company
Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30PM; $40
Jon Lehrer Dance Company promises an unforgettable experience that merges modern and jazz dance in a way that’s both artistic and accessible.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories