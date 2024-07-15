Author Maurice C.’s New Book, "Why Did God Make You?" is a Compelling Dive Into the Trajectory of Moral Decay Over the Past Eighty Years and Its Urgent Solution
Recent release “Why Did God Make You?” from Covenant Books author Maurice C. is a profound and eye-opening discussion of the significant deterioration of the world over the past eight decades that have forced society to shift further away from the Lord through Satan’s influence, and how one can work for lasting peace and salvation for the world by answering God’s call.
New York, NY, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maurice C., who spent forty-nine years in the financial services industry, has completed his new book, “Why Did God Make You?”: a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the slow but drastic shift in moral standards across the world over the last eighty years, the source of this unfortunate shift, and how society can work to return to God in order to find salvation before it’s too late.
Over the years, author Maurice C. has represented two major firms as a national sales representative and spent the last twenty-four years of his career with a boutique investment firm in Omaha. He was president of its brokerage operation and responsible for national marketing and sales. Maurice has a reputation for delivering powerful and informative seminars. In the early years of retirement, his goal was to play golf four or five times a week. His current goal is to attend Mass six or seven days a week and to spread the message as to why God created mankind.
“Once a God-fearing and loving society, we are now a God-ignoring and self-satisfying nation,” writes Maurice. “The Ten Commandments, once considered vital, are now treated as less than ten suggestions. We have moved so far away from a God-centered world that I suspect He will do something dramatic to regain our attention. We have probably passed the point of no return in our relationship with our Creator. Mary and many Saints have warned that we need to return to Him, and I believe that only some divine intervention will bring us home to Him. My children and grandchildren didn’t have the religious education we had. Most of them can’t answer the question, ‘Why did God make you?’ So I am asking you who had a solid religious education and belief to share that education with the young people. I have taken on the job of praying my children and grandchildren into heaven. If you agree, please join me. Ask the Father in Jesus’s name to bring us home for eternity.
“Live and share the reason God made you. Tell the children what you learned; to know Him, to love Him, and serve Him. This is the purpose of our existence. Share it with the ones we love deeply. We live in His world. No matter what man tries to do, He is still, and always will be, in charge.
“In my judgment, the only power strong enough to coordinate all the confusion we’ve seen in the world today is Satanic power. Satan is constantly on the attack, but we have the power on our side to overcome his influence. In the end, Jesus will triumph coming in glory. His love and mercy is endless and will be shared by those who make an effort to do the will of the Father. The sisters taught us about the sacraments. Talk to your children and grandchildren about them. Encourage them to go to confession and to attend mass, and God will take care of them. Don’t be afraid. He put us here and now for a reason, and I believe the reason is for us to help each other to know, love, and serve Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maurice C.’s new book serves as both an exposé of societal decay as well as a roadmap for reclaiming God's image in a world besieged by moral compromise. Drawing upon his own observations and personal experiences, Maurice offers practical insights and actionable steps for individuals to combat the depravity that has taken hold in society, and usher in a new era of salvation in Christ’s name.
Readers can purchase “Why Did God Make You?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
