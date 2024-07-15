Author Maurice C.’s New Book, "Why Did God Make You?" is a Compelling Dive Into the Trajectory of Moral Decay Over the Past Eighty Years and Its Urgent Solution

Recent release “Why Did God Make You?” from Covenant Books author Maurice C. is a profound and eye-opening discussion of the significant deterioration of the world over the past eight decades that have forced society to shift further away from the Lord through Satan’s influence, and how one can work for lasting peace and salvation for the world by answering God’s call.