Author Elaine D. Carter’s New Book, "Seeking," is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Lives of Two Individuals Searching for Happiness and, Ultimately, Love

Recent release “Seeking” from Covenant Books author Elaine D. Carter is a spellbinding tale that delves into the intertwined journeys of characters grappling with disappointment, rejection, and loss. As they navigate life’s challenges, they discover unexpected connections and the transformative power of love and peace.