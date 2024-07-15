Author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds’s New Book, “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem,” Follows the Ultimate Fight to Save Humanity from Destruction

Recent release “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds is a riveting and thought-provoking tale that invites readers on a compelling journey through the supernatural as a powerful angel of death leads a mission to save the world and mankind from a dangerous demonic army.