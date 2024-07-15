Author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds’s New Book, “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem,” Follows the Ultimate Fight to Save Humanity from Destruction
Recent release “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds is a riveting and thought-provoking tale that invites readers on a compelling journey through the supernatural as a powerful angel of death leads a mission to save the world and mankind from a dangerous demonic army.
Jonesboro, GA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds, who was raised in Birmingham, Alabama, and cites Quintin Tarantino as one of his greatest artistic inspirations, has completed his new book, “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem”: a gripping and enthralling novel inspired by the author’s own experiences that centers around the angel of death as he fights to defend the souls of humanity from a legion of demons.
“‘In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem’ is based on events in my life that occurred after my first death,” writes Reynolds. “While this story is not strictly autobiographical, it includes events that I still can’t explain. All I know is that they happened, and this is how I dealt with them. ‘In the Shadow of the Hatman’ is a work of passion inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction.’ It took me eighteen years to finish.
“As a writer, I’ve seen many strange things that couldn’t be explained, so I took pen and paper to understand what I experienced. Life is about choices and consequences, and nothing we do is done without a measure of sacrifice or love. Love often causes us to do the bizarre.
“‘In the Shadow of the Hatman’ follows the crusade of Azrael, the angel of death, and his companions as they attempt to save the world from an invasion of demonic children known as the Loon Army, who seek to devour every living soul in the multiverse. Will things go as planned? Well, I’m not telling. You’ll have to read it for yourself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds’s riveting tale will transport readers on a thrilling and unforgettable ride as Azrael’s epic quest unravels, deftly navigating the shocking twists and turns along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “In the Shadow of the Hatman” promises to deliver a spellbinding experience that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem’ is based on events in my life that occurred after my first death,” writes Reynolds. “While this story is not strictly autobiographical, it includes events that I still can’t explain. All I know is that they happened, and this is how I dealt with them. ‘In the Shadow of the Hatman’ is a work of passion inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction.’ It took me eighteen years to finish.
“As a writer, I’ve seen many strange things that couldn’t be explained, so I took pen and paper to understand what I experienced. Life is about choices and consequences, and nothing we do is done without a measure of sacrifice or love. Love often causes us to do the bizarre.
“‘In the Shadow of the Hatman’ follows the crusade of Azrael, the angel of death, and his companions as they attempt to save the world from an invasion of demonic children known as the Loon Army, who seek to devour every living soul in the multiverse. Will things go as planned? Well, I’m not telling. You’ll have to read it for yourself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ali Hatmanshadow Reynolds’s riveting tale will transport readers on a thrilling and unforgettable ride as Azrael’s epic quest unravels, deftly navigating the shocking twists and turns along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “In the Shadow of the Hatman” promises to deliver a spellbinding experience that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In the Shadow of the Hatman: Murder, Mystery, Magic, Mayhem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories