Carole Cummings’s Newly Released "The Fall of Lucifer" is a Riveting and Insightful Examination of Scripture
“The Fall of Lucifer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Cummings is a detailed exploration of the origins, fall, and impact of Lucifer, blending biblical scripture with apocryphal texts, global legends, and archaeological records to reveal profound insights about Satan and his demonic forces.
Phenix City, AL, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Fall of Lucifer”: a comprehensive and enlightening examination of Lucifer's transformation from a beautiful cherub to Satan, the embodiment of evil. “The Fall of Lucifer” is the creation of published author, Carole Cummings, who lives in the middle of the Bible Belt with John, her husband of forty-six years, and their big yellow cat, Al. She is a retired chemotherapy nurse and has been a Christian for over sixty years. She has helped lead worship as a musician in her church for the past fifteen years.
Cummings shares, “Before the earth existed, Lucifer was created by God as a perfect and beautiful cherub. His four faces represent the image of the man, the lion, the eagle, and the ox. His two sets of wings and outer garment or covering of brightly shimmering gems and even gold was glorious. With these magnificent attributes and perfection, God the Father elevated Lucifer to a position of power. After becoming prideful and obsessed with himself, Lucifer sinned and attacked heaven with his army of angels. Jesus described the scene, saying, 'I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven' (Luke 10:18). Satan took his angels and cherubim with him (Revelation 12:4). How could sin change this favored cherub into what is described as an evil dragon or serpent? His sin, as in all sins, separated him from God! Without God, doing what is right is impossible. Satan’s idea of 'right' no longer coincided with God’s point of view. For example, Satan was now able to lie. God will never lie (Numbers 23:19). There is much written about Satan, his fallen angels, the fallen angels’ offspring, and the demonic forces he controls. With scripture as our anchor, we will explore Apocryphal books, legends across the globe, and archeological records to confirm what the Bible says about Satan. Even the unspoken record found in the names of stars. The zodiac and decan constellations, have much to reveal about this enemy of God and man. Find out what Satan does not want you to know!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carole Cummings’s new book is a thought-provoking and thorough investigation into the story of Lucifer and his descent into evil, offering readers a deeper understanding of spiritual warfare and the nature of sin.
Consumers can purchase “The Fall of Lucifer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fall of Lucifer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
