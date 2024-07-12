Carole Cummings’s Newly Released "The Fall of Lucifer" is a Riveting and Insightful Examination of Scripture

“The Fall of Lucifer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Cummings is a detailed exploration of the origins, fall, and impact of Lucifer, blending biblical scripture with apocryphal texts, global legends, and archaeological records to reveal profound insights about Satan and his demonic forces.