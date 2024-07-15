R. Andrew Clark III’s Newly Released “Perfect Praise: 7 Principles for Music Ministry Excellence” is an Inspirational Guide to Musical Worship

“Perfect Praise: 7 Principles for Music Ministry Excellence” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Andrew Clark III is a comprehensive guide for those involved in music ministry. Through seven foundational principles, Clark shares valuable insights and practical tools to help musicians and worship leaders achieve excellence in their service to God through music.