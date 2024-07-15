Tammy Mayo, M.D.’s Newly Released “The Happiest You” is an Empowering Resource for Personal and Spiritual Growth
“The Happiest You (Taking You from Jobs, Fatigue, Spouse, Kids, and Stress to Your Talent, Appreciation, and Wealth)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammy Mayo, M.D. is a transformative guide focused on personal growth, happiness, and achieving balance in life’s various roles and responsibilities.
Hutto, TX, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Happiest You (Taking You from Jobs, Fatigue, Spouse, Kids, and Stress to Your Talent, Appreciation, and Wealth)”: a transformative and empowering guide. “The Happiest You (Taking You from Jobs, Fatigue, Spouse, Kids, and Stress to Your Talent, Appreciation, and Wealth)” is the creation of published author, Tammy Mayo, M.D., who has been a medical professional for over twenty years. She has owned three medical practices. She is licensed in two states.
Mayo shares, “Are you really happy? If not, what’s stopping you? Let’s grab a coffee or hot chocolate, lie on your couch, and find out.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Mayo, M.D.’s new book offers insightful strategies and practical advice for readers seeking to rediscover their passions, appreciate their worth, and create a fulfilling and wealthy life in every sense.
Consumers can purchase “The Happiest You (Taking You from Jobs, Fatigue, Spouse, Kids, and Stress to Your Talent, Appreciation, and Wealth)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Happiest You (Taking You from Jobs, Fatigue, Spouse, Kids, and Stress to Your Talent, Appreciation, and Wealth),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
