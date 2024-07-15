Ignacio Russel Estoconing-Pecore and Tomas Sandoval’s Newly Released "Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life" is an Enlightening Spiritual Guide
“Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Ignacio Russel Estoconing-Pecore and Tomas Sandoval is an inspiring exploration of faith, purpose, and the transformative life of Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo, designed to guide readers in their spiritual journey.
Hanover Park, IL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings,” an insightful and reflective resource for spiritual rejuvenation, is the creation of published authors, Ignacio Russel Estoconing-Pecore and Tomas Sandoval.
Estoconing-Pecore and Sandoval share, “Some stories stand out in the annals of history as a beacon of hope amid darkness. One such incredible story is that of the Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo of the Philippines - a young Filipina who was overlooked by the church as a candidate for service but went on to shape the faith and social justice of a country divided by racism, slavery, and poverty.
“Holy Mother Ignacia's story is truly a remarkable one, as it is characterized by her unwavering faith and her commitment to the Four Pillars that she based her life around: To Know God, To Love God, To Serve God, and To Be with God Forever. Despite the insurmountable challenges she faced, Holy Mother Ignacia lived with courageous faith and became a model of a sacrosanct life.
“Her vision was realized through the founding of the Congregation of the Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM), which continues to thrive to this day, and her legacy continues to inspire and guide countless individuals around the world. Her exemplary and heroic life serves as a beacon of hope for all who seek to live a life of purpose and meaning.
“This book brilliantly weaves together rich history, theology, and life principles to provide readers with a 'mini-retreat' - a chance to reflect on what it means to hear God's guiding voice in our lives today. It is a testament to the power of faith and the enduring impact that individuals can have on the world around them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ignacio Russel Estoconing-Pecore and Tomas Sandoval’s new book offers readers a profound resource for spiritual growth, drawing from the life and teachings of Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo.
Consumers can purchase “Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Estoconing-Pecore and Sandoval share, “Some stories stand out in the annals of history as a beacon of hope amid darkness. One such incredible story is that of the Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo of the Philippines - a young Filipina who was overlooked by the church as a candidate for service but went on to shape the faith and social justice of a country divided by racism, slavery, and poverty.
“Holy Mother Ignacia's story is truly a remarkable one, as it is characterized by her unwavering faith and her commitment to the Four Pillars that she based her life around: To Know God, To Love God, To Serve God, and To Be with God Forever. Despite the insurmountable challenges she faced, Holy Mother Ignacia lived with courageous faith and became a model of a sacrosanct life.
“Her vision was realized through the founding of the Congregation of the Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM), which continues to thrive to this day, and her legacy continues to inspire and guide countless individuals around the world. Her exemplary and heroic life serves as a beacon of hope for all who seek to live a life of purpose and meaning.
“This book brilliantly weaves together rich history, theology, and life principles to provide readers with a 'mini-retreat' - a chance to reflect on what it means to hear God's guiding voice in our lives today. It is a testament to the power of faith and the enduring impact that individuals can have on the world around them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ignacio Russel Estoconing-Pecore and Tomas Sandoval’s new book offers readers a profound resource for spiritual growth, drawing from the life and teachings of Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo.
Consumers can purchase “Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discovering One’s Real Purpose in Life: A Personal Retreat with Venerable Mother Ignacia del Espiritu Santo Based on Her Writings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories