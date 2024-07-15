Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf’s Newly Released “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” is a Powerful Look Into the Vietnam War

“Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf is a compelling memoir chronicling Richard Knoll’s harrowing experiences in the Vietnam War and his journey of spiritual transformation and redemption.