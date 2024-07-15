Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf’s Newly Released “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” is a Powerful Look Into the Vietnam War
“Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf is a compelling memoir chronicling Richard Knoll’s harrowing experiences in the Vietnam War and his journey of spiritual transformation and redemption.
Great Bend, KS, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE”: a gripping narrative of courage, survival, and faith, recounting Richard Knoll’s remarkable journey from the battlefields of Vietnam to a life transformed by God’s grace “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” is the creation of published authors, Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf.
Knoll and Kopf share, “I needed God’s grace the morning of May 6, 1968. Mortar and sniper fire came raining down on us in the A Shau Valley, Vietnam. I threw my food in the air, grabbed my weapon, and ran to a bunker. I stood in the doorway. I did not want the enemy to sneak up and frag me. One mortar was over, second mortar short, the third mortar, I started stepping back.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Knoll and Robin Kopf’s new book is a testament to courage and the transformative power of faith in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beetle: AN UNUSUAL VIETNAM STORY A LIFE GIVEN BACK BY HIS GRACE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
