W. A. Frydrych’s Newly Released “Don’t Tell Dad: I BELIEVE!” is an Inspiring Story of Faith and Redemption
“Don’t Tell Dad: I BELIEVE!” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. A. Frydrych is a compelling tale of faith, courage, and perseverance, exploring the challenges faced by a young athlete as he navigates his Christian beliefs in a non-supportive environment.
Middleburg, FL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Tell Dad: I BELIEVE!” a powerful tale of faith, courage, and perseverance, is the creation of published author, W. A. Frydrych.
Frydrych shares, “Josh Olsen is seventeen years old and a junior at Middletown High School in Florida. He seems to have everything a teenage boy would want. He is the son of a former professional football player, the star of the varsity football team and soccer team, is offered full scholarships by colleges from around the country, ready to play either football or soccer, has a beautiful girlfriend, and above all, has a strong Christian belief.
“Josh just has one very big problem: his dad, Matt Olsen. Matt is extremely controlling, especially when it comes to Josh’s future, and he is also well-known around town as an atheist. Matt has already had prayers before school sporting events banned and is now focused on having all religious clubs banned from all the schools in the district.
“Follow Josh as he struggles to make his dream of playing soccer in college become a reality while at the same time keeping his Christianity a secret from his dad and also how a small present from Josh’s girlfriend has a big impact on so many people’s lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. A. Frydrych’s new book offers readers an inspiring and thought-provoking story about the power of faith and determination in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase "Don't Tell Dad: I BELIEVE!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Tell Dad: I BELIEVE!" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
