Theresa Pidcock Joins zant as Chief Talent Officer to Empower Company Leaders
Renowned Executive Coach Brings Expertise in Developing Leadership Excellence and Driving Company Growth
Hoboken, NJ, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- zant, a mobile and web platform that helps mental health professionals simplify their practice management and give back in their free time, is proud to announce Theresa Pidcock, a highly successful sales executive and executive coach, as its Chief Talent Officer (CTO). Pidcock's dual expertise will be instrumental in optimizing organizational structures and serving as a key scaling resource.
"As a startup CEO, finding the right executive coach transformed my leadership," said Maggie Rose Macar, CEO and Founder of zant. "Her blunt yet compassionate guidance and actionable insights have made me, as a leader, bulletproof. With Theresa joining us as Chief Talent Officer, zant is unstoppable."
Theresa Pidcock is a distinguished executive coach with expertise in executive leadership and teams. She holds multiple certifications, including life coaching, corporate etiquette and international protocol consultant, executive/business coaching, emotional intelligence, body positivity, grief recovery, and a master’s degree in business dynamics. She is recognized for her passionate pursuit of unlocking individual greatness, and her coaching philosophy revolves around unleashing untapped potential and leveraging emotional intelligence and systems to achieve extraordinary results.
"I am excited to join this outstanding team and contribute to our shared mission,” said Pidcock, who has elevated leaders and their companies with over 20 years of expertise. "My vision is to elevate zant’s leaders by crafting an empowering environment that drives personal and professional excellence. Together, we will revolutionize lives on a national scale, fostering a culture of well-being and achieving unparalleled success through visionary leadership and cutting-edge professional development."
With prior experience as Regional Vice President at a prominent advertising firm, Pidcock successfully navigated and led five strategically located offices along California's dynamic West Coast during substantial industry transformation. Her expertise in growing people, companies, and leadership teams has consistently translated into tangible business success, making her an invaluable asset to zant.
Through the support of experts like Pidcock, zant is furthering its commitment to employee and company development by prioritizing dynamic growth and professional excellence. Rooted in comprehensive training, mentorship, and continuous learning opportunities, bringing Pidcock onto the team underscores zant's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation within its workforce.
With Pidcock’s profound expertise, talent, and extensive experience, zant aims to empower its leadership team to realize their envisioned success in the coming years. More information on the zant team can be found at https://www.zant.app.
"As a startup CEO, finding the right executive coach transformed my leadership," said Maggie Rose Macar, CEO and Founder of zant. "Her blunt yet compassionate guidance and actionable insights have made me, as a leader, bulletproof. With Theresa joining us as Chief Talent Officer, zant is unstoppable."
Theresa Pidcock is a distinguished executive coach with expertise in executive leadership and teams. She holds multiple certifications, including life coaching, corporate etiquette and international protocol consultant, executive/business coaching, emotional intelligence, body positivity, grief recovery, and a master’s degree in business dynamics. She is recognized for her passionate pursuit of unlocking individual greatness, and her coaching philosophy revolves around unleashing untapped potential and leveraging emotional intelligence and systems to achieve extraordinary results.
"I am excited to join this outstanding team and contribute to our shared mission,” said Pidcock, who has elevated leaders and their companies with over 20 years of expertise. "My vision is to elevate zant’s leaders by crafting an empowering environment that drives personal and professional excellence. Together, we will revolutionize lives on a national scale, fostering a culture of well-being and achieving unparalleled success through visionary leadership and cutting-edge professional development."
With prior experience as Regional Vice President at a prominent advertising firm, Pidcock successfully navigated and led five strategically located offices along California's dynamic West Coast during substantial industry transformation. Her expertise in growing people, companies, and leadership teams has consistently translated into tangible business success, making her an invaluable asset to zant.
Through the support of experts like Pidcock, zant is furthering its commitment to employee and company development by prioritizing dynamic growth and professional excellence. Rooted in comprehensive training, mentorship, and continuous learning opportunities, bringing Pidcock onto the team underscores zant's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation within its workforce.
With Pidcock’s profound expertise, talent, and extensive experience, zant aims to empower its leadership team to realize their envisioned success in the coming years. More information on the zant team can be found at https://www.zant.app.
Contact
zant, inc.Contact
Jake Ciccarelli
908-248-4893
Jake Ciccarelli
908-248-4893
Categories