Pamela Poli DiSarro Chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Westwood, MA, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Poli DiSarro of Westwood, Massachusetts, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing, interior design, and coaching.
About Pamela Poli DiSarro
Pamela Poli DiSarro is an author, life coach, and the founder of Boston Design Consultants, specializing in residential and commercial interior design.
Influenced by her mother’s love of interior design, Pamela was drawn to the field and opened up her company after spending some time in Italy as a model and managing a boutique. “I was inspired by my mother, who did a lot of interior design, and used to take me around looking at antiques.”
Poli DiSarro also studied metaphysics and in 2019, she published “It’s All Good,” inspired by her decades-long study of metaphysics and her work as a life coach. The book, which can be purchased on Amazon, also incorporates her perspective on a series of tragedies that struck her family, and how her attitude of trust, appreciation, and service allowed her to survive the unthinkable.
“It was the old adage, ‘live and learn’ that led me to question the experiences in my own life and search for a better understanding of the human condition,” said Poli Di Sarro. “The introduction to the book is an autobiographical window into my own journey providing a glimpse into some of my 'live and learn' moments.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Pamela Poli DiSarro
Pamela Poli DiSarro is an author, life coach, and the founder of Boston Design Consultants, specializing in residential and commercial interior design.
Influenced by her mother’s love of interior design, Pamela was drawn to the field and opened up her company after spending some time in Italy as a model and managing a boutique. “I was inspired by my mother, who did a lot of interior design, and used to take me around looking at antiques.”
Poli DiSarro also studied metaphysics and in 2019, she published “It’s All Good,” inspired by her decades-long study of metaphysics and her work as a life coach. The book, which can be purchased on Amazon, also incorporates her perspective on a series of tragedies that struck her family, and how her attitude of trust, appreciation, and service allowed her to survive the unthinkable.
“It was the old adage, ‘live and learn’ that led me to question the experiences in my own life and search for a better understanding of the human condition,” said Poli Di Sarro. “The introduction to the book is an autobiographical window into my own journey providing a glimpse into some of my 'live and learn' moments.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories