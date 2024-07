As You Wish Publishing Announces Open Poetry Contest

Phoenix, AZ, July 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- As You Wish Publishing, a family-owned and operated publishing services company, is excited to announce the launch of its new poetry writing contest. This monthly contest, designed to celebrate the joy of self-expression through words, is open to everyone, regardless of their writing background.Contest Details:Open to All: The contest welcomes entries from anyone who enjoys writing, whether they consider themselves a poet or not.Theme: This month's theme is "Anything you may find in nature."Privacy and Rights: Participants retain full copyright of their work, which will not be shared without permission.Flexible Guidelines: Submissions can be in free verse or rhyming format and can be of any length.Submissions are open until August 5, 11:59 PM PST, with winners announced on August 8, 2024. Small prizes will be awarded to the winners, and a new contest with a different theme and style will be held each month.For more information and to submit your work, visit: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6695786/writing-contest."We can't wait to read your creative submissions," said the team at As You Wish Publishing. "Join us and let your imagination soar!"