As You Wish Publishing Announces Open Poetry Contest
As You Wish Publishing launches a poetry contest open to all, accepting free verse or rhyming poems of any length. Submissions are due by August 5, with winners announced on August 8. Privacy and copyright are respected.
Phoenix, AZ, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As You Wish Publishing, a family-owned and operated publishing services company, is excited to announce the launch of its new poetry writing contest. This monthly contest, designed to celebrate the joy of self-expression through words, is open to everyone, regardless of their writing background.
Contest Details:
Open to All: The contest welcomes entries from anyone who enjoys writing, whether they consider themselves a poet or not.
Theme: This month's theme is "Anything you may find in nature."
Privacy and Rights: Participants retain full copyright of their work, which will not be shared without permission.
Flexible Guidelines: Submissions can be in free verse or rhyming format and can be of any length.
Submissions are open until August 5, 11:59 PM PST, with winners announced on August 8, 2024. Small prizes will be awarded to the winners, and a new contest with a different theme and style will be held each month.
For more information and to submit your work, visit: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6695786/writing-contest.
"We can't wait to read your creative submissions," said the team at As You Wish Publishing. "Join us and let your imagination soar!"
Contest Details:
Open to All: The contest welcomes entries from anyone who enjoys writing, whether they consider themselves a poet or not.
Theme: This month's theme is "Anything you may find in nature."
Privacy and Rights: Participants retain full copyright of their work, which will not be shared without permission.
Flexible Guidelines: Submissions can be in free verse or rhyming format and can be of any length.
Submissions are open until August 5, 11:59 PM PST, with winners announced on August 8, 2024. Small prizes will be awarded to the winners, and a new contest with a different theme and style will be held each month.
For more information and to submit your work, visit: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6695786/writing-contest.
"We can't wait to read your creative submissions," said the team at As You Wish Publishing. "Join us and let your imagination soar!"
Contact
As You Wish PublishingContact
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
Categories