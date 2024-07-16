Author Jay Clark, Ph.D.’s New Book, “The Five Principles of Global Teams: Leading Across Boundaries,” Reveals the Keys to Successful Leadership Across Global Borders
Recent release “The Five Principles of Global Teams: Leading Across Boundaries” from Covenant Books author Jay Clark, Ph.D. is a fascinating deep dive into the intricacies of leadership styles and activities on the global stage, providing readers with a roadmap to enhance leadership awareness, drive productivity, and foster accountability amongst their teams.
Prosper, TX, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jay Clark, Ph.D., who earned a PhD in leadership studies from Carolina University and has been dedicated to practicing, researching, and teaching global leadership for over two decades, has completed his new book, “The Five Principles of Global Teams: Leading Across Boundaries”: a comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of leading diverse teams in today's interconnected world.
From his experiences of working in emerging markets around the world, author Jay Clark, Ph.D. developed the Nextgen Global Leaders Program—a program for corporations and nonprofit organizations that are transforming into global companies and need to identify, train, and manage top talents to expand globally. To expand the NGLN, Jay founded Nextgen Global Leaders in Singapore in 2015 to serve Asian organizations in developing global leaders, followed by organizations in the Middle East and the United States.
“‘The Five Principles of Global Teams’ analyzes what makes and breaks leadership styles and activities on the global stage. From small working groups to massive international companies, the principles of global teams can be applied to increase leadership awareness, make course corrections, and increase both productivity and accountability. Contained within are clear and concise examples which can be applied to any business leader willing to take a hard look at what may be holding their team back,” writes author Jay Clark, Ph.D.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jay Clark, Ph.D.’s new book delivers a timely and indispensable resource for leaders seeking to thrive in today's global marketplace. By embracing these principles and applying them with diligence and determination, readers can unlock the full potential of their teams and achieve unparalleled success on the world stage.
Readers can purchase “The Five Principles of Global Teams: Leading Across Boundaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
