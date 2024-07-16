"Father's Eyes," by Winston Anselm Irons, is a Thought-Provoking, Spellbinding, Insightful, and Enlightening Masterpiece for All World Citizens and All Generations

“Father's Eyes,” by Winston Anselm Irons, is a collection of stories inspired by the author’s life experiences that weave together wisdom, warmth, and universal truths to offer a tapestry of narratives that will resonate with all “world citizen” readers and graciously bestow upon them enlightening insights, perspectives, attitudes, strategies, experience, and knowledge to overcome life’s obstacles and achieve success in this constantly changing, occasionally chaotic, and unpredictable world.