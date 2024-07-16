Author Liliana Gonzalez’s New Book, "Angela’s Fortune," is About a Woman Taking Care of Her Parents’ Ranch and the Lengths She’ll Go to
Recent release “Angela’s Fortune” from Newman Springs Publishing author Liliana Gonzalez is about Angela Santoro and her family’s ranch and more importantly, their approval.
Pasadena, TX, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Liliana Gonzalez has completed her new book, “Angela’s Fortune”: a gripping book about Angela Santoro, a hard-working woman who has dedicated much of her adult life to maintaining her parents’ ranch and keeping it successful with the intent to gain their approval, something she has struggled to maintain her entirely life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Liliana Gonzalez’s potent tale takes strict turns as circumstances and life force Angela to make hard choices, choices that make her reflect on her experiences along the way and question what she’s willing to do when the going really gets tough and what she’s willing to sacrifice along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Angela’s Fortune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
