Amelie Andry’s New Book, "Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance," Recounts the Author’s Journey Through Hardships and Triumphs with Unwavering Courage and Humor
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amelie Andry has completed her most recent book, “Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance”: a compelling memoir that bravely recounts the author’s tumultuous life journey marked by family strife, bullying, mental health challenges, and personal trials.
“I have survived a mother who says she cares but is so cold it’s almost impossible to believe she actually does and a father who is vulgar and extremely inappropriate,” writes Amelie. “I have also endured bullying, false accusations, manipulation, suicide attempts, and immoral acts.”
The author continues, “My story is about overcoming anything and everything life can throw at you, and it is not pretty; however, it is enlightening. It is my perspective of the mistakes that school systems, psychiatrists, and parents can make. If you are a person who relates to my story, maybe it will show you the mistakes not to make. Hopefully, this book will open eyes and possibly initiate changes in your life or in the way you address people with psychiatric issues. You never know what someone has gone or is going through. My hope is, after reading this, you will be more open-minded, accepting, and forgiving of people who are different and don’t fit into society’s box. My biggest goal in writing this is to help people. If this book helps one person, then it was worth reliving all I have gone through while writing this over the last two years.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amelie Andry’s book is not only a testament to the power of perseverance and inner strength, but also a startling exposé of the mistakes made by institutions, professionals, and even well-meaning individuals who misunderstood or misjudged the author’s struggles. Deeply personal and shockingly raw, Amelie shares “Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance” with the hope of inspiring readers facing similar struggles, helping them to know they are not alone, and there is always the chance of a brighter and better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I have survived a mother who says she cares but is so cold it’s almost impossible to believe she actually does and a father who is vulgar and extremely inappropriate,” writes Amelie. “I have also endured bullying, false accusations, manipulation, suicide attempts, and immoral acts.”
The author continues, “My story is about overcoming anything and everything life can throw at you, and it is not pretty; however, it is enlightening. It is my perspective of the mistakes that school systems, psychiatrists, and parents can make. If you are a person who relates to my story, maybe it will show you the mistakes not to make. Hopefully, this book will open eyes and possibly initiate changes in your life or in the way you address people with psychiatric issues. You never know what someone has gone or is going through. My hope is, after reading this, you will be more open-minded, accepting, and forgiving of people who are different and don’t fit into society’s box. My biggest goal in writing this is to help people. If this book helps one person, then it was worth reliving all I have gone through while writing this over the last two years.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amelie Andry’s book is not only a testament to the power of perseverance and inner strength, but also a startling exposé of the mistakes made by institutions, professionals, and even well-meaning individuals who misunderstood or misjudged the author’s struggles. Deeply personal and shockingly raw, Amelie shares “Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance” with the hope of inspiring readers facing similar struggles, helping them to know they are not alone, and there is always the chance of a brighter and better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Love and Dysfunction: A Story of Perseverance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories