Purple Vixen’s New Book, "Micah's Second Coming," is a Diverse Collection of Poetry That Promises to Uplift, Inspire, and Transport Readers to Realms of Imagination
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Purple Vixen has completed their most recent book, “Micah's Second Coming”: a heartfelt collection of poetry that invites readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery, positivity, and inner joy, promising to resonate deeply with readers seeking solace and inspiration in today’s world.
“Being true to yourself is the best gift you own,” writes the author. “Don’t stray waiting for another day to venture out to a world that is different from your own; let the light shine on your face and rediscover this beautiful place that you have created in time and space. Bring yourself back to the joy and happiness you once knew. Never submit to disorder or mishaps of everyday life. Pull yourself up, shake off the dirt, and fly to the sky where rainbows dare to hide. Be happy and grateful for the peace that you created in your mind of imagination.”
Published by Fulton Books, Purple Vixen’s book will transport readers as it celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the power of imagination to heal and uplift. Crafted with a blend of sincerity and optimism, each poem within “Micah’s Second Coming” will offer readers a sanctuary of words to navigate life’s challenges with grace and positivity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Micah's Second Coming” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
