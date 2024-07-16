Eddie W. White’s New Book, "21 Degrees," is a Spellbinding Tale That Follows an FBI Agent and a Deputy Sheriff Who Are Thrust Into a Murder Mystery at a Casino
Sherman, TX, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eddie W. White, a proud alumnus of Oklahoma State University, has completed his most recent book, “21 Degrees”: a gripping crime novel that centers around an FBI agent and a deputy sheriff who find themselves investigating a murder case at the Fortune Frontier Casino, where they must navigate high-stakes gambling, dangerous suspects, and the ultimate quest for justice amidst the relentless summer sun.
An Oklahoma native, author Eddie W. White currently resides in North Texas, where he is less than an hour’s drive from two of the largest casinos in the world. Although he generally heads up to the casinos for the concerts, the author is known to sit down at a blackjack table on occasion. He has never grown to love the heat.
“The weather is hot in southern Oklahoma, but the blackjack tables at the Fortune Frontier Casino are even hotter,” writes Eddie. “They are so hot that a blackjack player is brutally murdered alongside a highway in broad daylight! Was he killed for the $12,000 in cash that he was carrying, or was the motive related to his blackjack game?
“This question is left up to a sharp-dressed FBI agent from Maine and a gorgeous southern Oklahoma deputy sheriff. If they can learn the game of blackjack, deal with a few unsavory casino managers, and survive the brutal Oklahoma heat, they might just be able to solve this murder case. With a little luck, they might even win a few bucks at the blackjack tables as well!”
Published by Fulton Books, Eddie W. White’s book will captivate readers as the author deftly weaves a tale of suspense and intrigue that will keep the pages turning with each twist. Expertly paced and character-driven, “21 Degrees” promises to deliver a riveting and unique reading experience, culminating in a climax that will leave readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more, long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “21 Degrees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
