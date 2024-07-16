Robert Lancaster’s New Book, “The Warrior's Savior in The Best of Times and The Worst of Times,” Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey of Love, Loss, and Redemption
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Lancaster has completed his most recent book, “The Warrior's Savior in The Best of Times and The Worst of Times”: a gripping memoir delving into the author’s life as a revered helicopter pilot and the profound impact of love, loss, and resilience.
In “The Warrior’s Savior: In the Best of Times and the Worst of Times,” author Rob Lancaster recounts his time as a seasoned and well-respected helicopter pilot, and how discoveries made by his one and only true love, DeLisa, will influence his outlook in life for a long period of time. Their love for each other never does waiver, not even for a moment, and her emotional demonstrations of love for Rob are like no other.
Rob begins his tale, “After coming back to the US and pushing the Iran-Contra debacle behind me, my thoughts were concentrated on the one aspect of my life that meant everything. Having the most astonishing surprise while in Honduras and coming to the realization that the woman of my dreams was forever lost, then discovering her again in the fashion that I did and in a faraway land were like guardian angels protecting me and ensuring my happiness in life would never disappear.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Lancaster’s book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, capturing the emotional complexities of a life intertwined with duty and personal discovery. From clandestine missions shrouded in secrecy to personal revelations that shook the foundations of his existence, Lancaster’s narrative is a compelling tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Warrior's Savior in The Best of Times and The Worst of Times” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “The Warrior’s Savior: In the Best of Times and the Worst of Times,” author Rob Lancaster recounts his time as a seasoned and well-respected helicopter pilot, and how discoveries made by his one and only true love, DeLisa, will influence his outlook in life for a long period of time. Their love for each other never does waiver, not even for a moment, and her emotional demonstrations of love for Rob are like no other.
Rob begins his tale, “After coming back to the US and pushing the Iran-Contra debacle behind me, my thoughts were concentrated on the one aspect of my life that meant everything. Having the most astonishing surprise while in Honduras and coming to the realization that the woman of my dreams was forever lost, then discovering her again in the fashion that I did and in a faraway land were like guardian angels protecting me and ensuring my happiness in life would never disappear.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Lancaster’s book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, capturing the emotional complexities of a life intertwined with duty and personal discovery. From clandestine missions shrouded in secrecy to personal revelations that shook the foundations of his existence, Lancaster’s narrative is a compelling tale that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Warrior's Savior in The Best of Times and The Worst of Times” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories