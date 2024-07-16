Dr. Kamal Bewar’s Newly Released "Perfect Dream: A Maverick Immigrant Boy’s Journey from an Isolated Village to the American Dream" is an Inspiring Memoir

“Perfect Dream: A Maverick Immigrant Boy’s Journey from an Isolated Village to the American Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kamal Bewar is a riveting account of resilience, courage, and the relentless pursuit of dreams against overwhelming odds.