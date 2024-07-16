Donald Roth’s Newly Released “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17” is a Profound Exploration of Divine Identity and Purpose

“As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Roth delves into the fundamental questions of human existence and divine purpose. Through insightful reflections and biblical wisdom, Roth challenges readers to embrace their true identity as reflections of Christ in the world.