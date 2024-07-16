Donald Roth’s Newly Released “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17” is a Profound Exploration of Divine Identity and Purpose
“As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Roth delves into the fundamental questions of human existence and divine purpose. Through insightful reflections and biblical wisdom, Roth challenges readers to embrace their true identity as reflections of Christ in the world.
O'Fallan, MO, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World”: a compelling journey into the depths of divine identity and purpose. “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World” is the creation of published author, Donald Roth, a married man who is ninety-one years old. Naturally, he is retired as well. He was in the army during the Korean War. After that, he attended Virginia Tech College, graduating with honors with a BS degree in chemical engineering. He has been happily married to the wife of his youth for seventy years. They met each other in high school and have known each other for seventy-five years. He was a jock, and she was a cheerleader. They have four children adopted at birth, Stephen, Thomas, Jean Marie, and Ann Marie. They are the absolute best children as they are now offering help for him and Mom through the remainder of their old lives.
Roth shares, “What is man that you care for Him? Is man created to be just like the holy God? What prompted the holy God to give Himself totally, away to the Man He created? Did not God breathe His very life into man and is not His breath, His seed of life? And did God not say, 'Every seed produces of its kind?' Can this mean, His kind is actually holy God Himself? For Scripture reveals, “As He is, so are we in this world” (1 John 4:17). But what is 'as he is?' And then, what is 'man?' Did God not say we are created in HIS image and likeness? And does that not mean we are His very likeness in all things? Is his desire for His created man to become just like Himself? These are questions we will answer about the desire and purpose of His man. Is His desire for each one of us to become just like Jesus?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Roth’s new book is a beacon of hope and inspiration for those seeking to understand their true identity and purpose in Christ. With its profound insights and transformative wisdom, it invites readers to embrace their calling to be reflections of Jesus in a world in need of his love and grace.
Consumers can purchase “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roth shares, “What is man that you care for Him? Is man created to be just like the holy God? What prompted the holy God to give Himself totally, away to the Man He created? Did not God breathe His very life into man and is not His breath, His seed of life? And did God not say, 'Every seed produces of its kind?' Can this mean, His kind is actually holy God Himself? For Scripture reveals, “As He is, so are we in this world” (1 John 4:17). But what is 'as he is?' And then, what is 'man?' Did God not say we are created in HIS image and likeness? And does that not mean we are His very likeness in all things? Is his desire for His created man to become just like Himself? These are questions we will answer about the desire and purpose of His man. Is His desire for each one of us to become just like Jesus?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Roth’s new book is a beacon of hope and inspiration for those seeking to understand their true identity and purpose in Christ. With its profound insights and transformative wisdom, it invites readers to embrace their calling to be reflections of Jesus in a world in need of his love and grace.
Consumers can purchase “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As He Is, So Am I In This World 1 John 4:17: We Are Created To Be Just Like Jesus In This World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories