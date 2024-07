Alexander Bourgious’s Newly Released “Process To The Cross” is an Inspiring Message of Support in a World Clouded by Addiction

Chattanooga, TN, July 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Process To The Cross,” a deeply personal account of one man’s journey from despair to redemption, is the creation of published author, Alexander Bourgious.Bourgious shares, “Life is a process. Jesus said, 'Without me, you can do nothing.' In this book, you will see the process out of addiction and bad relationships, all outlined in the Word of God. A person was once a street drunk and then became an ordained Elder and lay pastor. In his process, he came from the darkness of this world to the marvelous light, the process of the twelve steps recorded in the scriptures, onto life everlasting.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexander Bourgious’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the enduring hope found in Christ.Consumers can purchase “Process To The Cross” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Process To The Cross,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.