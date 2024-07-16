John McLean’s Newly Released "Are We There Yet?" is an Enlightening Exploration of Simplified Christianity
“Are We There Yet?” from Christian Faith Publishing author John McLean is an insightful guide that demystifies Christianity, focusing on the core message of God's word without the complexities of denominational doctrines.
Jonesborough, TN, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Are We There Yet?” a clear and straightforward examination of Christianity, is the creation of published author, John McLean.
McLean shares, “This is a nonreligious approach to Christianity. Stripped of philosophies and denominational doctrines, let us see what the Word of God says. Our loving Savior wants a relationship with us and has made a way for us to be with Him not as servants, but as family. It is much simpler than theologians and scholars often suggest. God is unfathomably deep and yet our approach to Him is remarkably simple.
“Church talk can be confusing to a new believer. Here I have laid out some of the fundamentals in an easy to learn manner. Real peace, real freedom, and real purpose can be found through our knowledge of what God actually says. I am not the authority, God is, and He shares what we need in His word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John McLean’s new book offers a refreshing and accessible perspective on the essentials of Christianity, making it an ideal resource for both new believers and those seeking a more straightforward understanding of their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Are We There Yet?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are We There Yet?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McLean shares, “This is a nonreligious approach to Christianity. Stripped of philosophies and denominational doctrines, let us see what the Word of God says. Our loving Savior wants a relationship with us and has made a way for us to be with Him not as servants, but as family. It is much simpler than theologians and scholars often suggest. God is unfathomably deep and yet our approach to Him is remarkably simple.
“Church talk can be confusing to a new believer. Here I have laid out some of the fundamentals in an easy to learn manner. Real peace, real freedom, and real purpose can be found through our knowledge of what God actually says. I am not the authority, God is, and He shares what we need in His word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John McLean’s new book offers a refreshing and accessible perspective on the essentials of Christianity, making it an ideal resource for both new believers and those seeking a more straightforward understanding of their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Are We There Yet?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Are We There Yet?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories