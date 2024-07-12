Daugherty Named 2024 Best of the Best Small Business in Chicago
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as Chicago’s Best of the Best Small Business in Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards.
Chicago, IL, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An independent research firm in partnership with the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), which has over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.
Using numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards, the NABR sees Daugherty as among the top companies scored in categories that include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; and others.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs.
Contact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
