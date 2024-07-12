Embark on an Exciting Adventure with "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Denver!"
Mooresville, NC, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Children's author Marnie Schneider unveils the latest addition to her acclaimed series, "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Denver." In this new installment, young readers join Freddie and her faithful dog Fumble as they explore Denver's rich history and vibrant culture while attending a thrilling Denver Broncos football game.
Authored by Marnie Schneider, whose family legacy in football includes her grandfather Leonard Tose, former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, and her mother Susan Tose Spencer, the Nfl's first female General Manager, the series blends sports enthusiasm with educational storytelling. Each book in the series aims to inspire children to explore beyond the football field, discovering landmarks, museums, and local specialties unique to each city they visit.
In "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Denver," Schneider collaborates with co-author Letha Atwater, whose expertise as a licensed professional counselor enriches the narrative. Together, they emphasize the importance of reading in mental health and family bonding, reflecting Schneider's commitment to community engagement and education.
For more information, interviews, or to pre-order, please visit Marnie Schneider's website or contact What’s Next Branding and Communications at jan@whatsnextcommunications.com or 214.205.1825.
About Marnie Schneider: Marnie Schneider is an author dedicated to combining her love for football with educational storytelling in the "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday" series. Her family's deep ties to football have inspired her to create engaging adventures for young readers that go beyond sports.
About Letha Atwater: Letha Atwater, co-author of "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday in Denver," is a licensed professional counselor known for her compassionate approach to mental health and addiction counseling. Her collaboration with Schneider aims to promote literacy and family values through their books.
About the Football Freddie Book Series: "Football Freddie & Fumble the Dog: Gameday" is a beloved children's book series that celebrates the joy of exploration and learning through the eyes of Freddie and her dog Fumble. Each book in the series highlights a different city, encouraging young readers to discover new places and cultures while fostering a love for reading.
