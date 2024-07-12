Congratulations ATS
Associated Training Services (ATS) was recently honored by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) for being a Platinum Training Provider.
Sun Prairie, WI, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Associated Training Services (ATS) was recently honored by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) for being a Platinum Training Provider. This award is granted to the Training Providers who provide the highest volume of training and testing for NCCCO crane operator and rigging/signalperson certifications. Thom Sicklesteel, C.E.O. of NCCCO visited ATS in June of this year to personally grant this honor to ATS.
Left to right: Noah Reinholm, ATS Training Director, Thom Sicklesteel, John Klabacka, ATS president, Chris Garbers, ATS Chief Crane Instructor.
ATS is very honored to receive this award and we at ATS have always been very proud to be a part of NCCCO and its accomplishments in improving crane safety through crane operator training and NCCCO Certification.
If you would like to learn more about ATS, please visit our website at www.Operator-School.com or call us at 1-800-383-7364.
Left to right: Noah Reinholm, ATS Training Director, Thom Sicklesteel, John Klabacka, ATS president, Chris Garbers, ATS Chief Crane Instructor.
ATS is very honored to receive this award and we at ATS have always been very proud to be a part of NCCCO and its accomplishments in improving crane safety through crane operator training and NCCCO Certification.
If you would like to learn more about ATS, please visit our website at www.Operator-School.com or call us at 1-800-383-7364.
Contact
Associated Training ServicesContact
John Klabacka
800-383-7364
https://www.operator-school.com
John Klabacka
800-383-7364
https://www.operator-school.com
Categories