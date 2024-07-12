Supera Anesthesia Innovations Announces New President
Estacada, OR, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Supera Anesthesia Innovations, a leader in the Veterinary Medical Equipment sector, today announced the promotion of Executive Vice President Patrick Berg to the position of President. He will also serve as President of Scivena Scientific, Supera’s life sciences business.
Brian Lawson, Founder of Supera, will continue as CEO following Patrick’s transition.
During his 12 years of dedicated service, Patrick Berg has been instrumental in steering Supera through significant growth and innovation. Under his leadership, the company has achieved numerous milestones, including the move into new state of the art manufacturing facilities in May of 2021, and the increase in efficiency, and quality of Supera products. His commitment to excellence and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on the organization.
Patrick’s career started as sales manager and quickly grew into business operations, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in virtually all operational and customer service areas for Supera.
“I am thrilled to elevate Patrick to lead Supera,” said Lawson. “He has been a key component to the substantial growth and success we have experienced over the past several years.”
About Supera Anesthesia Innovations
Supera Anesthesia Innovations is an Oregon-based company that produces medical equipment for the veterinary field. Since 1993, the company has consistently improved the safety and quality of veterinary medical equipment and has recently expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a new leading-edge facility.
Patrick Berg
(503) 655-2012
superavet.com
