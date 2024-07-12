Nothing But Noodles, Neighborhood Favorite for Nearly Two-Decades, Expanding with New Locations in Alabama & Tennessee
Nothing But Noodles franchise launches expansion with top grossing revenue of $2.5 million.
Charolette, NC, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nothing But Noodles has stood the test of time gaining approval from two generations of consumers and long-term veteran franchisees, proving the concept is perfectly poised to make a resurgence across the nation, relaunching ground floor incentives to attract new and experienced entrepreneurs to join the brand by the end of 2024.
Nothing But Noodles will open its 3rd location in Huntsville, AL this month and the first Tennessee location is coming soon.
The pandemic showed the resilience of the fast casual segment and boosted a surge in revenue which has continued to grow, fueling the franchise’s rebirth across the nation. The Nothing But Noodles concept reflects a broader opportunity in this segment with new menu items for franchisees hungry for expansion… satisfying the on-the-go value-driven consumer, diverse family-friendly options, as well as large catering clients who demand consistent, quality ingredients prepared fresh daily and arriving with perfection.
The key to long-term sustainability is listening to feedback from franchisees and consumers: Especially in the competitive fast-casual market.
Co-founders Chad Everts and Todd Welker have consistently improved the approach to the franchise model as partners for more than 25 years, launching numerous successful concepts (one of which is now publicly traded on the Nasdaq with more than 950 locations.) “We’ve witnessed our original concept, Nothing But Noodles, truly grow roots in markets across Alabama and North Carolina for nearly two-decades proving loyalty and trust from the neighborhoods we serve because of our commitment to differentiating from the crowded chicken and burger space with globally-inspired noodle dishes and salads that are always fresh and made to order… and hearty, value-driven portion sizes.” They took a 15 year hiatus from franchising the well-established brand to launch other concepts which gives them a fresh perspective and unparalleled expertise to strategically expand their first-born success in franchising. The fast-casual restaurant bridges the gap between quick, convenient food and time-consuming, expensive dining experiences… and the impressive $1.75 million average gross revenue per location (five currently open, two opening soon) confirms that guests connect deeply with the brand and the concept is here to stay for generations to come.
The duo is now prioritizing all resources into revitalizing the Nothing But Noodles franchise offering with a new website launch, investment in technology and operations, as well as national marketing efforts. They attribute the long-term success of the brand to constantly soliciting feedback from the franchisees, the consumers, and pivoting to stay ahead of trends in the market. “We have remained true to what originally made us a community favorite – a diverse menu with guaranteed fresh wok-seared noodles served in ceramic bowls (drawing inspiration from Asian, European, Mediterranean, and American cuisines), while offering a delightful dining experience within 15 minutes of walking through the door.”
But over the years, Nothing But Noodles, has expanded beyond traditional noodles to also include low-carb options, gluten and peanut-free choices, and mouth-watering, garden-fresh salads to accommodate even the most selective consumer – offering something everyone will love while creating a memorable dining experience which makes the franchise even more attractive now.
Todd Gallinek, franchise owner of two locations in North Carolina, including the impressive top grossing restaurant ($2.5 million) in the Nothing But Noodles network for more than 18 years, has witnessed children grow up in his restaurants. “We’ve created a gathering place for schools, teams, clubs and charities… we're known as the spot to meet up and enjoy a fresh, delicious meal with a welcoming staff and family atmosphere,” Gallinek, a multi-unit veteran in the fast-casual space (Biscuit Belly and Super Chix), confessed the long-term success with Nothing But Noodles is because supporting neighborhoods near their locations has always been a priority. “My favorite part about owning profitable franchises in our community is that I’ve watched kids become adults in our dining area… who are now parents bringing their families to enjoy the same experience. Our culture, value, and trusted dishes have become a tradition for future generations and that inspires my staff and I to make sure we continue to deliver our mission to make it fast, fresh, and delicious… and most importantly: make it memorable.”
Co-Founder Everts added, "We are excited about this relaunch, which opens the door for ground-floor franchise licenses and regional development territories with a proven, profitable, and trusted concept."
Nohing But Noodles was created in 2002 in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Chad Everts and Todd Welker, who later launched the initial franchise offering in 2004. With experience for nearly 30-years as multi-unit franchisees of other restaurant concepts, they noticed a gap in the market and a need for a concept that served hot, fresh food fast in a casual environment. The Nothing But Noodles brand was born and the pair spent more than two decades perfecting the menu which includes global wok-seared noodle selections from the classic favorite Fettuccine Alfredo, Asian Pad Thai and Beef Stroganoff to Basil Pesto and Shrimp Scampi, low-carb, gluten and peanut-free options, pan-seared soups, delectable desserts, and newly introduced fresh, hand-tossed salads. The brand has proven successful for more than two decades, with top grossing locations boosting $2.5 million in annual revenue. In 2024, the concept relaunched the franchise offering across the nation. Today, as successful franchisors for several other concepts, they bring a wealth of experience and an unparalleled commitment to grow Nothing But Noodles in the next five years.
Contact
Chad Everts
(602)-881-0388
www.nothingbutnoodles.com
