Shop, Drink and be Merry: Selleria Veneta Celebrates Ernest Hemingway’s 125th Birthday Fête
Chicago, IL, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Selleria Veneta will be hosting a weekend of shopping, reflection and connection in the Hemingway District from Thursday, July 18 thru Sunday, July 21. The festivities kick off with their annual Summer Sidewalk Soiree.
Thursday, July 18: - Shop Selleria Veneta and find those coveted deals starting at 11:00am. From hand-crafted Italian leather handbags to clothing entirely hand made by expert Italian artisans, shoppers can find that unique handbag or clothing with savings up to 70% off. These pieces aren’t found in any mass-produced stores in the U.S. and some pieces can be found exclusively in Selleria Veneta’s boutiques.
Friday, July 19: Selleria Veneta kicks off a "movable reading feast" with a Hemingway reading at 6:00pm. Enjoy a beverage and get transported back to a Parisan café in the 1920’s. Hear the musings and thoughts of a young Hemingway. Sponsored by the Hemingway Foundation, Karolis Gintaras Zukauskas will be reading the first six pages of A Movable Feast. The "movable reading feast" continues with a 7pm reading at R Titus Designs - excerpts from A Farewell to Arms and concludes at 8pm at Yoga Loft Studios – excerpts from The Snows of Kilimanjaro.
Saturday, July 20: Sip & Shop Bingo and Hemingway District’s Scavenger Hunt
Bingo: Stop by Selleria Veneta to pick up your Bingo stamp card and collect your stamp while you sip and shop. Collect 4 connecting squares and turn the card back in to Selleria Veneta or other participating business and be entered into a raffle to win one of 11 cool prizes from your local neighborhood shops in the Hemingway District and Downtown Oak Park.
Scavenger Hunt: The Scavenger Hunt starts Saturday at 10:00am and ends on Sunday, July 21 at 5:00pm. Scan the QR code at Selleria Veneta and other Hemingway District shops. Answer Hemingway questions and earn points to win cool prizes. Take photos of any purchase, post, and tag to earn extra points. Winners announced Sunday at the Summer Concert Series / Birthday Celebration at Scoville Park. Sponsored by Visit Oak Park and The Hemingway District.
Sunday, July 21: Happy Birthday Ernest Hemingway. Born July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, IL, the weekend concludes with a Happy Birthday Concert at Scoville Park sponsored by the Park District of Oak Park and other Hemingway District sponsors. Cecilia Romanucci, co-owner of Selleria Veneta and Moses Valdez, co-owner of Selleria Veneta and President of the Hemingway District Oak Park, are delighted to be a part of a warm and supportive community. Join the Selleria Veneta team and other Hemingway District collaborators and friends in Scoville Park and live the life best stories are made of. Bring a picnic as the festivities continue with live music under the stars and spin the celebratory prize wheel from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Check out their Facebook page for updated information.
“Write the best story that you can and write it as straight as you can.” Ernest Hemingway, “A Movable Feast.”
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
