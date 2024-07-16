Introducing "My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts": A Fun and Engaging Way to Promote Kids' Dental Health

Stacey, a dedicated mom from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, has released "My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts," a 112-page activity book designed to make dental care fun for children. This interactive book features a 26-week program with engaging activities, jokes, and fun facts to help kids develop lifelong healthy habits. Stacey aims to promote her brand on Dragons' Den and inspire families worldwide to embrace proper dental hygiene.