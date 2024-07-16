Introducing "My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts": A Fun and Engaging Way to Promote Kids' Dental Health
Stacey, a dedicated mom from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, has released "My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts," a 112-page activity book designed to make dental care fun for children. This interactive book features a 26-week program with engaging activities, jokes, and fun facts to help kids develop lifelong healthy habits. Stacey aims to promote her brand on Dragons' Den and inspire families worldwide to embrace proper dental hygiene.
Ottawa, Canada, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stacey Laviolette, a driven mom from Ottawa, Canada, is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated children's book, My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts, now available on Amazon. This innovative and interactive book is designed to make dental care fun and educational for children, helping them develop lifelong healthy habits.
My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts is a 112-page activity book packed with engaging dental activities, jokes, fun facts, and more. The book features a 26-week program with morning and night charts, encouraging kids to track their brushing and flossing routines from Monday to Sunday. The colorful illustrations and interactive content make it an enjoyable experience for both children and their parents.
"Promoting good dental habits from an early age is crucial, and I wanted to create a resource that makes this important routine fun and exciting for kids," said Stacey Laviolette. "With this book, children can learn about dental health in an engaging way, making brushing and flossing something they look forward to every day."
Stacey Laviolette is a dedicated mom who is passionate about helping parents and guardians address the growing problem of children's dental health. After struggling to address her own daughter’s multiple cavities and hearing countless stories from parents facing similar challenges, Stacey created the My Friend Toothy® series and plushy to make learning about brushing and flossing fun and interactive. Having sold thousands of books and receiving rave reviews from satisfied customers, Stacey is eager to explore opportunities to partner with organizations to bring her series to more children and families.
Stacey’s mission is to encourage children to develop healthy hygiene habits at home to prevent cavities from forming. She strives to educate families to use proper dental hygiene techniques so they can be healthy, proud, and confident for every dental visit.
"My dream is to get onto Dragons' Den (the Canadian version of Shark Tank) to promote my brand, My Friend Toothy®, and help families all over the world make brushing and flossing fun," added Stacey.
With dental health being a significant aspect of children's overall well-being, My Friend Toothy® aligns with ongoing discussions about preventative healthcare. It is a resource that dental professionals and educators can recommend to parents as a fun and effective tool for improving their children's dental health.
For more information about My Friend Toothy® Books and Products, please google My Friend Toothy.
About Stacey and My Friend Toothy: Stacey Laviolette, based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is dedicated to creating engaging and educational resources for children, promoting healthy habits, and making learning fun. Inspired by her family's experiences, she founded My Friend Toothy® to inspire kids and families worldwide with innovative products that foster a love for learning and personal development.
My Friend Toothy® Brushing and Flossing Charts is a 112-page activity book packed with engaging dental activities, jokes, fun facts, and more. The book features a 26-week program with morning and night charts, encouraging kids to track their brushing and flossing routines from Monday to Sunday. The colorful illustrations and interactive content make it an enjoyable experience for both children and their parents.
"Promoting good dental habits from an early age is crucial, and I wanted to create a resource that makes this important routine fun and exciting for kids," said Stacey Laviolette. "With this book, children can learn about dental health in an engaging way, making brushing and flossing something they look forward to every day."
Stacey Laviolette is a dedicated mom who is passionate about helping parents and guardians address the growing problem of children's dental health. After struggling to address her own daughter’s multiple cavities and hearing countless stories from parents facing similar challenges, Stacey created the My Friend Toothy® series and plushy to make learning about brushing and flossing fun and interactive. Having sold thousands of books and receiving rave reviews from satisfied customers, Stacey is eager to explore opportunities to partner with organizations to bring her series to more children and families.
Stacey’s mission is to encourage children to develop healthy hygiene habits at home to prevent cavities from forming. She strives to educate families to use proper dental hygiene techniques so they can be healthy, proud, and confident for every dental visit.
"My dream is to get onto Dragons' Den (the Canadian version of Shark Tank) to promote my brand, My Friend Toothy®, and help families all over the world make brushing and flossing fun," added Stacey.
With dental health being a significant aspect of children's overall well-being, My Friend Toothy® aligns with ongoing discussions about preventative healthcare. It is a resource that dental professionals and educators can recommend to parents as a fun and effective tool for improving their children's dental health.
For more information about My Friend Toothy® Books and Products, please google My Friend Toothy.
About Stacey and My Friend Toothy: Stacey Laviolette, based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is dedicated to creating engaging and educational resources for children, promoting healthy habits, and making learning fun. Inspired by her family's experiences, she founded My Friend Toothy® to inspire kids and families worldwide with innovative products that foster a love for learning and personal development.
Contact
My Friend ToothyContact
Stacey Laviolette
1-613-863-3680
myfriendtoothy.com/
myfriendtoothy@gmail.com
Stacey Laviolette
1-613-863-3680
myfriendtoothy.com/
myfriendtoothy@gmail.com
Categories